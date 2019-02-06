|
Reynold J. Crowe
Manitowoc - Reynold J. Crowe, age 77, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Reynold was born on January 2, 1942 in Keshena. He was the son of the late David and Marjorie Bowman Crowe. Reynold attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1962. He was employed at a journeyman welder for 33 years at Manitowoc Cranes from where he retired. On February 14, 1981 he married Rickie Ploederl in Manitowoc. Reynold enjoyed playing the guitar and painting pictures. He loved crafting with wood, fishing, camping, spending time with his family, and hanging out with his special friends Oscar and Roy at Oscars Body Shop.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Rickie; son: Jason (Ricki) Crowe, Milwaukee; daughter: Karrie (Jamie) Heyduk, CO; two step daughters: Laura (Andy) Lake, Appleton; Lisa (David) Coenen, Two Rivers; seven step grandchildren: Adam (Kelsey) Lake, Taylor Kratz, Erin Lake, Danielle Conjurski, Katrina Lake, Dylan Conjurski, and Mariah Kratz; brother: Raymond Crowe, Green Bay; four sisters: Janice (Karl) Fosmo, Manitowoc; Eloise Ray, Appleton; Ruth Ann Donbrowski, Manitowoc; Carol Martel, WI, nieces, nephews, and his special lifelong friends: Ron and Barb Brandl. He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Marjorie Crowe; two sisters: Margaret Mendoza and Rita Fittshur.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held for family and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Jenny McDole, Nurse Practitioner at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers, the staff at Davita Dialysis Center and the staff at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
