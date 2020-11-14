Richard A. "Dick" Juul



Richard A. "Dick" Juul, age 87 passed away peacefully in his home on November 12, 2020.



Dick is survived by Lois (nee Anderson); his loving wife of 65 years; Daughters Wanda and Elizabeth, son Timothy, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Lockman) Juul, many nieces and nephews and six grandchildren whom he adored; Andrew, Lauren, Madison, Wyatt, Haley and Dylan.



Dick was preceded in death by his Father, Richard A. Juul II and his mother Irene (nee Schnoor).



Dick was born on March 26, 1933 in Two Rivers, WI. Upon high-school graduation, Dick enlisted in the USCG and served his country for three years. Dick graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1964 and worked for several years at AC Sparkplug in their missile guidance program.



In 1966 Dick and Lois relocated to Oconomowoc and joined Our Savior's Lutheran church and have remained faithful congregants since that time.



Dick worked as a Quality Engineer for most of his life, first at Durant Digital Instruments in Watertown, WI and then ECM in Elkhorn, WI. He retired in 1998 and spent his retirement time traveling, gardening and volunteering his time at Our Savior's. Dick was especially fond of the fellowship he received while working with the Helping Hands group at Our Savior's



A celebration of Dick's life will be announced at a future date. Schmidt & Baratel Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc, WI 53066 262-567-4459









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store