Richard A. Neustadter
Mishicot - Richard A. Neustadter, age 69, longtime resident in the town of Mishicot, died peacefully after a courageous cancer battle on Sunday, July 5, 2020 while in hospice at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Rick was born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 3rd, 1951 to Les and Elaine (Burns) Neustadter. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1969. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree with an environment and forestry focus. Throughout his career, Rick achieved many hazardous waste management certifications and was certified as an EMT first responder. Rick worked for many years at Point Beach Power Plant managing radioactive waste water. For many years he worked for the FAA servicing the Wisconsin airports for hazardous wastes. Rick retired early and started a renowned AKC Labrador retriever breeding program known as Moonlighter Labs. His puppies have homes with many Packers as well as families across the United States. Rick's love of the land, hunting, fishing, and premium dogs were appreciated by many. He developed his land with a focus to provide prime hunting, fishing, and forestry conservation. He also loved to restore Corvettes and dreamed of being a pilot one day.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine Neustadter. He is further survived by two sisters: Debra Selk and brother-in-law Raymond Selk, of Cascade, Cheryl Anderson and brother-in-law Mark Anderson of Discovery Bay, California, and one brother: Jeff Neustadter and sister-in-law Donna (Bollig) of Cottage Grove, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives and close neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Les Neustadter.
