Richard "Ric" Cummings
Germantown, WI - Richard "Ric" Cummings, age 66 of Germantown, formerly of Grimms, died peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence with family at his side.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St., Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy, with burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove.
The family will greet friends and relatives at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19th. Visitation will continue at Holy Family Parish in Brillion, Friday morning after 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019