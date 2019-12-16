Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Ric" Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Ric" Cummings Obituary
Richard "Ric" Cummings

Germantown, WI - Richard "Ric" Cummings, age 66 of Germantown, formerly of Grimms, died peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence with family at his side.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St., Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy, with burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove.

The family will greet friends and relatives at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19th. Visitation will continue at Holy Family Parish in Brillion, Friday morning after 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m.

For a complete obituary, Please visit www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -