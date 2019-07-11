|
Richard D. Bauknecht, age 92, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday July 9th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Richard was born on May 4th, 1927, the youngest of nine children, to Frank and Margaret Dahm Bauknecht. He was a graduate of Washington High School with the class of 1945, and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Siboney CVE 112 from June of 1945 until honorably discharged in August of 1946. Upon return to Two Rivers, Richard attended the UW Manitowoc Extension and then began working numerous odd jobs until a long stint with Sorge Dairy as a milkman sales route. He retired from Anheuser-Busch after 26 years as a maltster. On January 28th, 1950, Richard married the love of his life, Pearl Jourdain. The couple resided in Two Rivers all their lives.
Richard had a very successful high school athletic career in basketball, track, and football. He continued with his love of sports by playing in many softball leagues in the county and then became president of the St. Luke's Athletic Association and the Home School Association. He also chaired the church picnic and served as an usher at St. Luke's in Two Rivers. Richard then slowed down and began playing golf in the Friday night league at Fairview Golf Course and then in Florida during their snow-bird winters. He was a longtime member of the Men of St. Peter the Fisherman, and also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus-Council #1957 of Two Rivers.
A lifelong dream was to see the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, which he witnessed in 2016. He was a lifetime Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pearl Jourdain Bauknecht; his children: Thomas (Janet) Bauknecht, Jerry (Sue) Bauknecht, Judi Berger, Dan (Karen) Bauknecht, Bob (Pam) Bauknecht, Ann (Gary) Sheahan; his grandchildren: Jim (Cindy) Bauknecht, Alisa Bauknecht (Chris), Carrie (Kevin) Sines, Melissa (Tim) Bunkelman, Brian Lutz, Sarah (Troy) Kunz, Amy (Luke) Sampe, Scott Bauknecht (Kim), Jason (Andrea) Bauknecht, Kristen Bauknecht (Neal), Amanda Mathiebe (Neil), Nikky Lorenz, Sean Sheahan, Michelle Sheahan (Nick); along with 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Grace Bauknecht Davis; many nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by one son, Greg Bauknecht; one great-grandson, Brendon Bauknecht; his parents; eight siblings and spouses; his mother-in-law and father-in-law and their seven children and spouses.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15th, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Robert Rhyner, assisted by Deacon Paul Gleichner, with burial to take place in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military graveside honors will be held at the church immediately following the mass by members of the American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Monday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Bauknecht family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Richard.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 11 to July 14, 2019