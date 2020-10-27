Richard D. Hermann Sr.
Manitowoc - Richard D. Hermann Sr., age 81, of 1217 S. 13th Street, Manitowoc, died Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Richard was born on April 2, 1939 in Manitowoc, son of the late Frederick and Mabel (Aschenbach) Hermann. He graduated with the class of 1957 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Richard served in the United States Army from November 1956 until his Honorable Discharge in November 1959. On May 19, 1962 he married Judith D. Tuesburg at Wesley United Methodist Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2008. Richard worked for C. Meyers Mobil Station for 19 years. In 1976 he and his wife purchased the business which they owned and operated until 1984. He worked as a maintenance man at Jagemann Plating for 24 years and the Wesley Methodist Church until his retirement. He was a past member of Wesley Methodist Church, Mixed Choir and the Clipper City Chordsmen. Richard enjoyed fishing, bowling and especially enjoyed sitting down by the car ferry dock with his buddies.
Survivors include his one daughter and son-in-law: Christina "Tina" (Michael) Junk, Manitowoc; two sons: Richard Hermann Jr. and special friend Jeanette Ceasar, Manitowoc, Eric Hermann, Manitowoc; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister-in-law: Walter (Carol) Hermann, Manitowoc, Jerome Hermann, Waynesboro, PA, David Hermann, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Jan (Karen) Tuesburg, Manitowoc, Kay Koffarnus, Brillion; special friend: Pastor Daniel McWilliams, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frederick and Mabel Hermann; his wife: Judith Hermann; one grandson: Matthew Francis Hermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Francis and Florence Tuesburg; one sister-in-law: Marge Hermann; two brothers-in-law: Eugene Draheim, Roman Koffarnus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Carly Kuntz will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Drews-Bleser Post #88 of Manitowoc. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Pastor Daniel McWilliams for his care and support over the past year.