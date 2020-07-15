Fr. Richard Duffy, OFMManitowoc - Fr. Richard Duffy, OFM, a Franciscan friar of the Sacred heart Province, died on July 10, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc, WI, at the age of 90. He was born at home in Akeley, MN, on January 10, 1930, to James and Margaret (Tunks) Duffy. He was baptized at St. John Parish in Akeley and attended a small country school outside of Akeley through the 7th grade.The family moved to Knox, IN, for 3 years and then moved to South Minneapolis, MN, where Richard attended Roosevelt High School and was confirmed at St. Helena Parish. He attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul, MN, for several years. He was received into the Franciscan community as a novice, on July 4, 1951, and given the religious name, Lullus.He professed his solemn vows on July 5, 1955, and after completing his theological studies in Teutopolis, IL, he was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1958, by Bishop Henry A. Pinger, OFM, a Franciscan Chinese missionary.Fr. Duffy's entire life of ministry was dedicated to work in the missions, serving in Brazil from 1960 to 1984, and again from 2000 to 2013. From 1978 to 1984, he also served in a leadership role as Custos and Vicar of the Brazilian Custody. From 1984 to 2000, he ministered in the Vicariate of St. Francis in Africa, serving in Uganda. Following his years in Africa, he returned to Brazil.In 2013, he returned from Brazil to the USA, and retired with his residence at St. Maximilian Kolbe Friary in Crowley, TX. In early 2015, he moved to Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc, WI. His last several years were spent at St. Mary's Home at the Felician Village.Fr. Duffy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Duffy, and his brothers, Robert Duffy of Waverly, MN, and Charles Duffy of Chisago City, MN. He is survived by his sisters, Irene James of Lebanon, OR, and Patricia Plochocki of Ham Lake, MN, and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Margaret Duffy of Taylor Falls, MN, along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as his Franciscan brothers.The friars would like to express their appreciation to Fr. Duffy's caregivers: those at Blessed Giles Friary, St. Mary's Home, the Felician Village, Holy Family Memorial Hospital, and Holy Family Memorial Hospice.The friars and family will celebrate a private Mass of Resurrection on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Following the Mass, Fr. Duffy will be buried in the friars' plot at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Fr. Richard Duffy, OFM, for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Please send your charitable contribution to Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220. May God bless you.Arrangements by the Pfeffer Funeral Home and All Care Cremation Center, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.