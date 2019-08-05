|
Richard "Dick" Dunton
Manitowoc - Richard M. (Dick) Dunton, 67, of Manitowoc, died early Sunday morning, August 4, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Waukesha. He was born on December 17, 1951 in Meadville, PA to the late Francis & Elizabeth (Moore) Dunton. Dick graduated from Hornell High School (New York) in 1969 and joined the US Air Force in 1970. He was stationed in Virginia and that is where he met his future wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Rathsack. Dick and Cindy were united in marriage on July 7, 1973 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dick and Cindy moved back to Manitowoc, WI in 1980 and Dick began working at the Kewaunee Nuclear Plant. He was a loyal employee there for 25 years. During this and into his retirement, Dick was an avid sports fan. He loved his Buffalo Bills (the early years), the Packers, Brewers and Badgers-but especially loved watching NASCAR and INDY car races. In his spare time, Dick had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables. He took great pride in his lawn-making sure it was always trimmed and weeded. He had a special place in his heart for his 3 grandchildren and attended many of their activities, games and recitals-he was their beloved Boppa D who gave them ice cream at 8:30 p.m. every time they had a sleepover.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years; Cindy, Manitowoc, a son, Brian (Dana) Dunton, a daughter Laura Dunton, and 3 grandchildren Emmerick, Irelynn and Leo Dunton, all of Sheboygan. Dick is further survived by a brother, Michael (Bonnie) Dunton, Fort Worth, TX, a sister, Martha Parks, Pennellville, NY, mother-in-law, Dorothy Rathsack, Manitowoc, two brothers-in-law, Steve (Anita) Rathsack, Oshkosh, Paul Rathsack, Manitowoc, and sister-in-law Sue Valentine (Jon), Manitowoc along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jane Phillips, brother, Dave Dunton, brother-in-law, Bill Parks and father-in-law, Leroy Rathsack.
Funeral services for Dick will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Harrigan Parkside with Rev. Diane Cayemberg officiating. Following the funeral service military honors will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #731. A dinner will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. A private burial will be held on Friday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a in honor of Dick. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019