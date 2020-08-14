1/1
Richard E. Luebke
1983 - 2020
Richard E. Luebke

Manitowoc - Richard E. Luebke, age 37, formerly of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at North Ridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Richard was born in Manistique, Michigan on April 2, 1983 to Pearl M. (Shaffer) Luebke and the late George L. Luebke. He attended St. John's Lutheran School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 2001 from Manitowoc Lutheran High School. Richard was employed with Manitowoc Metro Transit for several years until illness forced his early retirement. He was a huge sports fan of the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and the Michigan State Spartans athletic teams. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many great friends.

He is survived by his two children: Bryce and Brielle; his mother, Pearl Luebke of Manitowoc; two brothers: Nathan (Katie) Luebke of Manitowoc and Jamison Luebke of Green Bay; one sister, Cinderella Luebke of Manitowoc; special cousin & family friend: Ruth Franz of Two Rivers; and best friends: Matt Kouba, Ben Gauger, and Jamie Konitzer; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George L. Luebke; grandparents: Richard and Ann Luebke, Sr. and Eugene and Cinderella Shaffer; and one uncle, Chris Luebke.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers, Tuesday August 18th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There will be a time of reflection & sharing of memories held at 2:00 p.m. followed by burial next to his father in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The Luebke family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of North Ridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Richard over the past year and a half.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
AUG
18
Service
02:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
