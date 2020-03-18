|
Richard F. "Dick" Baugniet
Mishicot - Richard F. "Dick" Baugniet, Sr., age 87, longtime resident of Mishicot, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital, Zephyrhills, Florida.
Born in 1932 to Florenz and Evelyn (Froelich) Baugniet, he was a 1950 graduate of Mishicot High School, and was married to Sally Ray on July 2, 1955 in Wauwatosa. Dick was a dairy farmer for several years, and later owned and operated Baugniet Mink Ranch in Mishicot for many years. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus; lifelong member of the Mishicot Lions Club; life member of the Mishicot High School Alumni Assoc; and former member of the Mishicot School Board. In his spare time, Dick loved boating.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; three sons: Robert (Debra) Baugniet of Sheboygan, Christopher Baugniet (Dr. Dale Rustad) of DePere, and Michael (Cheryl) Baugniet of Two Rivers; six grandchildren: Evan, Aaron, Lauren, Jeff, Jenny, and Kailee; six great-grandchildren: Ethan, Jason, Emma, Nolan, Kelodeigh, and Emma; and two nephews: Jeff Kornely and Mark Kornely (Dr. Diane Staudinger). He was preceded in death by his parents, Florenz and Evelyn Baugniet; one son, Richard Baugniet, Jr., and a sister & brother-in-law, Marie (Arthur) Kornely, Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus and Executive Orders of Gov. Evers limiting the number of people at a single gathering to 10, There will be no public funeral services held.
Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot is assisting the Baugniet family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020