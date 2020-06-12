Richard F. Huml
Mishicot - Richard Francis Huml, age 85, of Mishicot, passed away Saturday evening, June 6, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Richard was born in Lake Geneva, WI on September 23, 1934 to Clemons and Margret (Gumel) Huml. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School, then entered the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Korean War. After honorable discharge from the military, he joined Western Union in 1953, serving in central sales for the Midwest for 35 years. He later served as regional director of sales with Computer Associates for the next 7 years. Richard married the love of his life, the former Marlene Henschler on October 20, 1956 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2011. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Alissa (Brian) Repinski of Mishicot; three sons and a daughter-in-law: Don (JoAnn) Huml, and John Huml, all of Houston, TX, Mark Huml of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren: Chelsea (Christopher) Beall, Charley Carpenter, John R. Huml, and Zachary Repinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemons and Margret Huml; one son, Thomas; one daughter, Diane Carpenter; a grandson, Beau Repinski; one sister, Edith Huml; and his brothers: Jerry, William, Ed, and Allen Huml.
A family mass will be held for Richard at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Cremation has taken place.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Huml family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for the great care he received over the past two years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.