Richard H. "Duke" Eickert
Brillion - Richard H. "Duke" Eickert, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Duke was born in Hilbert on February 4, 1938 to the late John and Irene (Thurow) Eickert. On December 30, 1958, he married Marlene Heimerl at St. Mary's Parish in Hilbert, and shortly after moved to Brillion where they raised five children. Graduating from Brillion High School in 1956, he excelled in basketball, and held multiple scoring records at BHS that stood for years. His strong will to never quit, which he learned during these early years on the basketball court, carried on throughout the rest of his life, right up to the very end. After school, he went to work for Consolidated Papers, retiring in 1999 after 34 years. During his time at C.P., and throughout his retirement, Duke was involved in many outside activities. One of which was operating his "Milk Bottle Game". Growing up, he enjoyed spending his summer weekends working along side his Grandfather Fred's milk bottle game. Started by Fred in 1929, the game was a well-known staple at local church and fireman's picnics. Duke continued this tradition until 2018, taking great pride in keeping his setup top notch, providing enjoyment for many. He was especially thankful for the many people he met along the way, and the lifelong friendships that were forged. He also loved spending time hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and brother. The trips up to the cabin, along with time spent at deer camp were always special, and listening to Duke share stories of past adventures was always an enjoyable time, especially for his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife Marlene; daughter Pam (Greg) Klessig; daughter Dawn (Greg) Dvorachek; daughter Kris (Steve) Zander; son Dale Eickert; son Craig Eickert; and brother Dennis Eickert. In addition, he is survived by 7 grandchildren: Zeb Klessig and special friend Ann; Zakary (Tamara) Klessig; Jacob (Courtney) Klessig; Austin and Logan Dvorachek; Chantae and Seth Zander. Great grandchildren include Kyra Klessig; Harper and Denim Klessig. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Eickert; grandparents Fred and Ella Eickert; Fred and Ella Thurow. Duke was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kaukauna. Due to the current public health situation, a private service for the immediate family will be held at St. John's, along with a celebration of life planned for a future date. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital, the dedicated nurses and aids with Unity Hospice Care, and Pastor Andy Luehring at St. John's for all their compassionate help. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com A prayer for Dad: Lord we give thanks for giving us our Dad and Grandfather. Please watch over him and bless him. Keep him in Your eternal loving care. May he feel our love forever.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 21 to May 24, 2020