|
|
Richard H. Ertman
Two Rivers - Richard H. (Dick) "Termite" Ertman, age 86, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at his residence, with family at his side.
Dick was born in Two Rivers on December 2, 1932, to Narcy and Evelyn (LeMere) Ertman. He was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School, and earned a Masters Degree in Mathematics from Lakeland College. Dick honored his country's call to service by serving in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. In 1956, he was united in marriage to Helen Petrashek. Mr. Ertman taught Mathematics at Washington High School in Two Rivers for 37 years. He also enjoyed coaching football, track and swimming at the high school. During his high school years, Dick earned MVP honors of the football team at Washington High and was awarded the same honor for football while playing for Lakeland College. He later played for the Manitowoc County Chiefs football team as well. He was involved in boxing in high school and also during his service time with the U.S. Army, becoming a Golden Glove Boxer. He was instrumental in starting the Jr. Ramblers football program in Two Rivers and was the original manager of the Two Rivers Family Swim Club. Over the years, Dick was very involved in civic organizations and local clubs which included: Shoto Conservation Club, Two Rivers Kiwanis Club, Two Rivers Lions Club, Two Rivers Eagles Club and Westshore Sportsman's Club. He was also a life-member of V.F.W. Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers.
Richard is survived by his wife, Helen; his six children: Danny Ertman and fiance', Kristen Miller of California, Kay (Michael) Hannes of Plymouth, Barry Ertman and special friend, Joann Holly of Two Rivers, Kris (Bob) Miller of Pembine, Susan Ertman of Two Rivers and Randy Ertman of Two Rivers; eleven grandchildren: Ryan, Drew, Melissa, Garret, Brian, Michelle, Tommy, Tracy, Bryanna, Rowan and Grace; and six great-grandchildren: Arianna, Atticus, Aiden, Madelyn "Maddie", Alexis and Skylar. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law: Patti Ertman of Two Rivers and Helen Emery of North Dakota; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Narcy and Evelyn Ertman; and two brothers, Eugene "Buddy" Ertman and Lee Ertman.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 o'clock Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield St., Two Rivers. Pastor Kim Henning and Pastor Colie Bettivia will officiate at the service. Military graveside honors will be held immediately following the service at Grace Church. Entombment will follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at Grace Congregational Church after 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Congregational United Church of Christ.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the Ertman family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Christine and Jessica; and to Tabitha and Katie of Home Health Care for all the wonderful care, kindness, and compassion extended to Dick. In Helen's words, "I don't know what I would have done without them".
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019