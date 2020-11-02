Fr. Richard H. Heymen
Manitowoc -
The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want.
In green pastures he gives me repose;
Beside restful waters he leads me;
He refreshes my soul.
He guides me in right paths
For His name's sake.
Even though I walk in the dark valley
I fear no evil; for you are at my side
With your rod and your staff
That give me courage.
You spread the table before me
In the sight of my foes.
You anoint my head with oil;
My cup overflows.
Only goodness and kindness follow me
All the days of my life;
And I shall dwell in the house of the Lord
Forever and ever.
Fr. Richard H. Heymen, age 91, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1929, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Erwin M. and Elizabeth M. (Stoffel) Heymen. After attending East High School in Green Bay, he began his college at St. Norbert College in De Pere and transferred to St. Francis Minor Seminary in Milwaukee. He studied philosophy and theology at St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad, for six years, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He was ordained at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay by Bishop Stanislaus V. Bona on May 26, 1956.
Father's first appointment was Assistant at St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Waupaca for the months of June through August 1956. He was then appointed Assistant at St. Paul Parish in Manitowoc from September 10, 1956 through January of 1971. On January 26, 1971 he became Pastor at St. Michael Parish in Whitelaw until his retirement on October 31, 2003.
Father was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Elizabeth Heymen, his two sisters: Marjorie Delahaut and Elizabeth Nick, and one brother, Robert E. Heymen.
Reception of the body will be at 5:00 PM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Whitelaw on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation will follow from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM. There will be a Rosary Service at 6:30 PM led by Father Gerald Foley. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father John Girotti celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial. Father Gerald Foley will be the Homilist. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.