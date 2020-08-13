Richard Kornelly

Richard KornellyDenmark - Richard "Dick" Kornelly, age 80 of Denmark, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1940 to the late Leo and Alice (Bonin) Kornely in Maribel Wisconsin. He served his country in the United States Army and in 1968, married Judith Ann Burkart at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Dick enjoyed going Up North and deer hunting. For many years, Dick was a Boy Scout leader. He liked to travel, sightseeing and lived a few different places, including Maine and Montana. Dick was always quick with a joke and loved to make others laugh.He is survived by his wife, Judy, their children; Amy (Scott) Reinertson, Michael Kornelly and Christopher (Stephanie) Kornelly, grandchildren; Ashley (Cody Fuller) Reinertson, Eric Reinertson, Danielle (Jeff) Konz, Jason Reinertson, Chelsea Reinertson, Emily (Fiancee Riley Sleger) Reinertson, Allison Kornelly, Alex Kornelly, Christopher (Lexi) Kornelly, Isla Schnese and Melissa Butler. He is further survived by his great grandchildren; Colton, Aubree, Chase and Lucas, his sister, Janet Lensmeyer and his aunt Evelyn Mayer as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceding him in death are his parents, niece Julie Biely, brother in law, Joe Lensmeyer, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.Family and friends may gather beginning at 11:00am until 12:45pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 125 St. Claude St., Denmark WI with a Memorial Mass to follow at 1:00pm with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Please remember to bring and wear a mask.