Richard "Dick" L. Bloedorn
Manitowoc - Richard "Dick" L. Bloedorn, age 74 of Manitowoc, died Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay, with his loving family at his side.
Dick was born on May 10, 1945 in Florence, Alabama, son of the late Richard W. and Viola (Gelheusen) Bloedorn. He graduated in 1963 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Dick served in the United States Air Force from August 17, 1965 until January 13, 1969. On November 29, 1968, he married Gert M. Paradis in Frenchville, Maine. He worked in receiving and warehousing, retiring in 2005 from Parker-Hannifan in Manitowoc. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 99 of Manitowoc and St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include his wife Gert Bloedorn, Manitowoc; two sons: Rich Bloedorn, Manitowoc, and his special friend Lori Horbeck, and Robert "Bob" Bloedorn, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Alyjha Bloedorn, Korey Bloedorn, and Alyvia Bloedorn, all of Manitowoc; one sister: Sherry Bloedorn, Eugene, Oregon; and two special cousins: Dan (Joanne) Jones, Townsend, and Nancy Irvine, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Rich Bahnaman with burial of his cremated remains to take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth. AMVETS Post 99 will accord military honors at the funeral home following services on Saturday.
Relatives and friends may call at the Pfeffer Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Dick's family would like to thank all of the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay, third floor ICU for the loving care and compassion shown to Dick and our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 30 to July 31, 2019