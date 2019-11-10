Services
Richard L. "Dickie" Schroeder

Manitowoc - Richard "Dickie" Schroeder, age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at his residence of apparent natural causes. A Life Celebration Social will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water St., Manitowoc, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Military rites will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731 at 6 p.m. To read a complete obituary and leave online condolences to the family go to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
