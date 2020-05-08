|
Richard Lawrence Seefeldt
Manitowoc - Richard Lawrence Seefeldt (87) passed away peacefully at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center on May 4th, 2020 after a courageous battle of Parkinson's disease.
Richard (Dick) was born April 15th, 1933 to the late Henry and Dora (Zinn) Seefeldt of Two Rivers. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers class of 1951. After graduation he served in the U. S. Army and then served in the Korean War. Upon returning, he married Elaine (Havlinek) from Two Creeks on September 1st, 1956. They lived in Chicago were Richard attended DeVry University. After graduation, they moved back to Two Rivers and he worked at The Burger Boat company in Manitowoc. In the late 1960's they owned and operated Breslers 33 flavors ice cream shop in the Mid Cities mall Manitowoc. He also simultaneously ran Seefeldt Decorating Service until the mid 1980's. Richard enjoyed painting, decorating and wall papering. Over the years, Richard owned many apartment buildings and enjoyed remodeling them and offering quality rentals in the Two Rivers area. After changes in the Mid Cities mall, they moved the ice cream store in the mid 1980's to Two Rivers and was named Hometown ice cream. In the late 1980's he tried retirement and remodeled a beautiful home on lake Michigan where he enjoyed the beach, walking the dogs and talking to many visitors passing by to enjoy the beach. He also had a passion for foreign cars especially Mercedes Benz and would detail his collection to perfection. In the mid to late 1990's he returned to the work force and worked for Bamco in Manitowoc where he was an architectural model builder and did building construction and maintenance. He finally retired a few years later for good and enjoyed tending to his flowers and yard while listening to music.
Richard was a long time member of St John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers and the Mercedes Benz club of America. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going for cruises in his cars. Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elaine, five sons Shawn (Joanne) Seefeldt, Craig Seefeldt, Scott and special friend (Christine) Seefeldt, Steve Seefeldt, David (Karen) Seefeldt and one daughter, Lori Richter. Also survived by four grandsons (Brad, Brandon, Kadin and Jackson and one granddaughter, Brianna as well as two great granddaughters (Kora and Bailey).
Special thanks to the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehab center of Manitowoc and Hospice for the care given to Richard (Richie).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
