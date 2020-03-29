|
|
Richard "Dick" Novak
Formerly of Manitowoc - Richard (Dick) Novak, age 81, a former Manitowoc resident died March 12, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL where he resided the past fifteen years.
On June 28,1938 Richard was born in Manitowoc, Wl, a son of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. He attended Manitowoc schools graduating from Lincoln High School with the class of 1956.
Richard enlisted in the United States Navy following high school serving his country from 1956 until 1959 aboard the USS Newport News.
On July 29,1961, Richard was united in marriage to the former Shirley LaRose in Two Rivers, Wl. The couple then made their home is Manitowoc.
Richard began his career as an Electrician in Manitowoc where he was employed by Mirro Aluminum and Rahr Malting. The couple then moved to Sheboygan where he was employed by Kingsbury Brewery and for thirty-three years, Schreier Malting until retiring in 2005.
Richard loved spending endless hours with his family at their cottage in Dyckesville, Wl
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley of Jacksonville FL; one son, Dean of Milwaukee, Wl; one daughter, Nannette (Michael) Clark, of Jacksonville Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Paul (Jacqulyn) Novak of Sheboygan Falls, Wl and Brianna Clark of Jacksonville Beach, FL; two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Parker Novak of Sheboygan Falls, Wl; one sister, Karen (Jan) Tuesburg of Manitowoc, Wl and one brother, Wayne (Mary) Novak of Sheboygan Falls, Wl.
A memorial service for Richard with Military Rites will be conducted at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan, Wl 920-452-7711 is assisting the family locally.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020