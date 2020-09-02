Richard "Dick" Schleis
Formerly Kiel - Richard (Dick) J. Schleis, age 92, formerly of Kiel, died Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at WI Veteran's Home, Union Grove of COVID-19. He was born on May 29, 1928 in Manitowoc, son of the late Peter & Marie (Augustine) Schleis. Dick attended St. Paul's Catholic School and was a graduate of Lincoln High School.
Dick was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He began his service in August of
1946 working as an aircraft mechanic. He served four years and was honorably discharged in April of
1950 having attained the rank of Sergeant. After his service to the country he continued his education at Marquette University where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1954. In 1964, he was awarded a master's degree from UW-Madison.
Dick was previously married to Ann Willman. On February 10, 1984 he was united in marriage to the former LaVerne (Novack) Wusterbarth. Dick and LaVerne shared 32 years together before she preceded him in death on April 1, 2016.
Dick had worked much of his life as a Structural Engineer. He was responsible for projects all around the country including work at the Schlitz Brewery and numerous steel mills and foundries. He most recently had been working with Computerized Structural Design of Milwaukee until his retirement. Dick was active with the Sheboygan Conservation Club where he taught Hunter Safety programs and enjoyed competitive M1 shooting. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed time with his family at their deer camp up north. Dick was also a very proud member of the New Holstein American Legion Post #124
Survivors include his three sons; Rick (Diane) Schleis, David (Sandy) Schleis and Jim Schleis, step children; James (Ann) Wusterbarth, Daniel (Sharilyn) Wusterbarth, Matthew (Sandra) Wusterbarth, David (Cheryl) Wusterbarth, Nathan (Therese) Wusterbarth, Susan Conrad & Lisa (Robert) Konen, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dick is further survived by his brothers and sisters; William / Justin (Ranee) Schleis, Joan Nate, Larry (Betty) Schleis, Shirley Goff and Marilyn Saari. Brother-in-law; Terry Snowden and sister-in-law; Leslie Dube Schleis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; LaVerne, a son; Joseph Schleis, step son-in-law; Phil Conrad, Brothers; Peter Schleis, Robert Schleis, and Sister; Marie Snowden
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service was held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at the WI Veteran's Home for the excellent care and friendship they gave to Dick. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the WI Veterans Home in Union Grove (dva.wi.gov
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements
