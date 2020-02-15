Services
Richard T. Donahue Jr.


1936 - 2020
Richard T. Donahue Jr. Obituary
Richard T. Donahue Jr.

Manitowoc - Richard T. Donahue Jr. age 83, of Manitowoc died Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Richard was born on November 16, 1936 in Milwaukee a son of the late Richard T. and Dorothy (Mathews) Donahue Sr. in Milwaukee. As a young boy the family moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and graduated from high school in 1954. Richard was a machinist by trade in the Manitowoc area and lived in Manitowoc in his retirement.

Survivors include his two daughters and one son-in-law: Denise Donahue of Manitowoc; Diane (Jim) Ford of Evansville, IN; three grandchildren: Cara (Dan) Davis; Shauna (Chad) Novak; Thomas Ford; five great-grandchildren: Chase, Dayten, Aiden, Raelynn, Cora; one sister and brother-in-law: Sharon (Walter) Moniowczak of Bark River, MI; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a private family memorial service will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc and All-Care Cremation Center of Manitowoc are assisting the Donahue family with the arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
