Ricky LaCrosse
Two Rivers - Ricky LaCrosse, age 63, of 2315 Monroe St., Two Rivers, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Ricky was born on November 10, 1956, in Green Bay, a son of the late Ruth LaCrosse. He attended Washington High School in Two Rivers. On July 28, 1984, he married Christine Glysch, at Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Ricky was employed at Formrite Co. for over 30 years, part time at Calibre Coatings Unlimited and retired from Woodland Face Veneers in December of 2018. He enjoyed camping, playing cards, shooting pool, cribbage, bowling, watching sports and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Christine LaCrosse of Two Rivers; two sons and daughters-in-law: Allen and Sara LaCrosse of Milwaukee and Andrew and Kelly LaCrosse of Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Morgan, Grayson, Bailee and Blake and a sister: Darlene (Steve) LeClair of Two Rivers. He is further survived by three sisters-in-law: Julie Clemons and Sandra Glysch of Two Rivers, Teresa (Wayne) Anderson of Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law: Randy (Bill Kunzelman) Glysch of Oregon, Wis. and Terry Glysch of Appleton; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law: Marlene Glysch and grandparents: Walter and Josephine Eis.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, there will be no funeral service held at this time. A life celebration social will be held at a later date.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the LaCrosse family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020