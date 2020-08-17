1/1
Ricky LaCrosse
Two Rivers - A memorial service for Ricky LaCrosse, age 63, of Two Rivers, who died on April 6, 2020, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2418 16th St., Two Rivers. Family friend, Rev. Louis Sievert, will lead the service. A life celebration social will follow the service. Please bring a lawn chair and your favorite stories of Rick to share. The family will be providing food and drinks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
