Ricky LaCrosse
Two Rivers - A memorial service for Ricky LaCrosse, age 63, of Two Rivers, who died on April 6, 2020, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2418 16th St., Two Rivers. Family friend, Rev. Louis Sievert, will lead the service. A life celebration social will follow the service. Please bring a lawn chair and your favorite stories of Rick to share. The family will be providing food and drinks.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with arrangements.