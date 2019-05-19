|
|
Robert (Bob) Backus
Manitowoc - Robert (Bob) Backus, age 45, a resident of Manitowoc, unexpectedly, yet peacefully entered God's eternal life on Thursday, May 16th, 2019.
Bob was born on August 15, 1973 in Kaukauna to Anthony Backus and Sylvia (Bethke) Loose. He graduated from Hilbert High School with the class of 1992. He married his soulmate and best friend, Alison on September 13th, 2008. Bob and Alison owned and operated Toby's Diner in Manitowoc for 15 years. Bob was currently employed at Jagemann Stamping (Ammo Inc) where he displayed a strong work ethic, demonstrated leadership and created strong friendships.
Bob deeply loved his family as they were his primary dedication throughout life. He always put tremendous effort into everything he did. He was a passionate, gentle soul that adored being a husband and father. He endured many great friendships in his journey. Bob's past times were spent with his family, hunting, fishing and tinkering with projects around his home. He was a major basketball enthusiast.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Alison and two children Robert Jr and Emma. Parents: Anthony Backus (Linda), Sylvia Loose (Bethke) and Ellen Jankowski, Judd Roehrig (Diane), Alan Stebnitz (Sheila Free) and Cheryl (Michael) Butz. Siblings: Connie (Mike) Rohr, Jeremy Backus (Brittany Siolka), Ben (Melissa) Backus, Chad (Amber) Roehrig and Cory Roehrig, Alicia Backus and Adam Jankowski (Amanda), as well as Heidi Butz (John Gilbert), Courtney (Rick)Abegglen, Danielle Butz (Kurt Peterman), Jacob (Laura) Stebnitz. Godchildren: Lauren Rohr and Alexander Backus, as well as many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by maternal grandparents (Bernard and Roselyn Bethke) and paternal grandparents (Robert and Gertrude Backus), Robert Loose, Gaylord and Jeanette Stebnitz, Hugo and Helen LaCroix and uncles Bill Backus, Daniel Bethke and John LaCroix.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community (8100 Brunner Road, Newton). Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Cremation will take place after the Mass at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday May 20, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community (8100 Brunner Road, Newton). A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 PM, led by Deacon Steve Zimmer. The Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning May 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
A special thank you to our close family friend and support, Angel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019