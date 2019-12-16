|
|
Robert "Bob" Carroll (Reese) Reseburg, age 72, of Manitowoc, winged his way to heaven Sunday morning, December 15th, 2019 with his wife by his side at Manitowoc County Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was born in Manitowoc on December 23rd, 1946 to the late Frederick and Carole (Hibbard) Reseburg and was a lifelong resident of Manitowoc. He graduated with the Class of '65. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970 active and two years inactive. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967-1968.
He met his wife, Pamela, in California and they married and moved to Manitowoc in 1970. He worked at Weyerhaeuser Company and International Paper for over 41 years. When he was a teen, he worked at Zepher Gas Station and Bud Wilman's frying burgers. He also worked for many years at the Clark Station, Timber Lodge Liquor, and most recently at North Shore.
Robert and Pamela were blessed with two daughters, Tamara Dvorachek and Kimberly Dewey, both of Manitowoc. They were blessed with three granddaughters, Caitlin and Lindsay Dvorachek, and Taylor Dewey and one grandson, Cameron Dewey.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years Pam, his two daughters and son-in law, Jeff Dvorachek, 4 grandchildren, his siblings Fred (Judy) Reseburg, Appleton, Rhonda (Glen) Steenburgh, Grants Pass, Oregan, Linda (Scott) Christiansen, Manitowoc, and Charles Reseburg, Manitowoc. His brothers and sisters in law Robert (Donna) Overholt, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Paul Overholt, Phoenix, Eugene Overholt, Phoenix, Charles Overholt, Tucson, Sharon (Gary) Quijas, Roosevelt, Arizona, Kenny (Deborah) Overholt, Roosevelt, Helen (Edward) Morin, Show Low, Arizona, Verna (Brian) Butler, Roosevelt, and Sue Fisher, Show Low, Arizona, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law Ann Reseburg, his two favorite aunts Bev Hibbard, and Denise (Reseburg) Brockway.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Burial of Bob's remains will take place at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting
www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Bob's name to the or the Vietnam Veterans.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Holy Family Cancer Center & Fresenius Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019