Robert "Bob" D. Kersten
Manitowoc - Robert "Bob" D. Kersten, age 55, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Bob was born on October 18, 1963 in Manitowoc, son of the late Joseph and Gladys (Stanzel) Kersten. He attended Riverview School and was employed with the Holiday House. Bob was our bonus gift in life. He loved to color and enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers. Whomever Bob met became an instant friend and he never forgot their name or birthday. He was a special man and brought sunshine to everyone in his life.
Survivors include his siblings: Dick Kersten (special friend Chris), Kellnersville, Judy (Tom) Vnuk, Manitowoc, Kathy (Larry) Kaminski, Manitowoc, and Jim (Jill) Kersten, Manitowoc; nine nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; and one aunt: Dorothy Wilhelm, Manitowoc; Other relatives and friends also survive. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Gladys Kersten; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc immediately following services.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Bob's name to The Kidney Foundation or a .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at the assisted living facility on Rock Street in Manitowoc for the care and compassion they have shown Robert and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019