|
|
Robert D. Scheuer
Manitowoc - Robert D. Scheuer, age 97, a resident of Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc, and former longtime Mishicot resident, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born on March 27, 1922 in Manitowoc County to the late Earl and Lillian (Schenian) Scheuer. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1939. On October 18, 1944, Bob married Florence Lodl at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She preceded him in death after nearly 73 years of marriage on September 8, 2017. Bob and Florence had owned and operated Scheuer Meats in Mishicot for many years. He enjoyed golfing, travelling, watching the Packers, telling stories, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include Bob's son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Pat Scheuer, of Georgetown, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Terry Armstrong, of Mount Juliet, TN; four grandchildren, Mike (Laura) Klein, Matt (Jennifer) Armstrong, Ryan (Angela) Armstrong, Megan (Casey) Donovan, six great-grandchildren (and one on the way!), Jessica, Brandon, Nolan, Wyatt, Miller and Everett; sister-in-law, Arlene Nehring, Manitowoc; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lester and Joan Lodl, Two Rivers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter and son-in-law; Jeanne and Glenn Klein, sister and brother-in-law, Edith (Robert) MacDonald; brother, Clifford Scheuer; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Joyce Lodl, John and Betty Lodl, one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Grace and Ben Domenoski; and brother-in-law, Howard Nehring.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Briones officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum. Following the memorial service, a dinner for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Bob's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Laurel Grove Assisted Living for all of the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019