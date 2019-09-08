Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
620 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Groth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Groth


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Groth Obituary
Robert E. Groth

Hobart - Robert E. Groth, age 77, a resident of Hobart, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.

Bob was born on November 2, 1941 in Sturgeon Bay to the late Erwin and Lydia (Strothoff) Groth. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the class of 1959. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1962. On May 7, 1963 Bob married Deloris Hill at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. He had worked at Mirro Aluminum for over 20 years, and also enjoyed his part time job at Meadow Lanes North for 40 years. Bob had also worked at Shopko Corporation for many years. He enjoyed watching sports - especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Bob was a little league coach and liked playing dartball. He never missed any of his children's sporting events and loved spending his time with his family and friend- especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include Bob's wife of 56 years, Deloris; two sons, Dan (LeeRae) Groth, Manitowoc; Mark (Amanda) Groth, Two Rivers; daughter, Carolle (Brian) Duncan, Illinois; six grandchildren and a great grandson; two brothers, William (Myrna) Groth, Omro; and Stephen (Kathy) Groth, Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Sandra Groth; brother-in-law, Mike Hill, Oneida; also other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Lydia Groth; sister, Jean Radzinske; and brother, Lee Groth.

A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Bob's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now