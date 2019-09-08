|
|
Robert E. Groth
Hobart - Robert E. Groth, age 77, a resident of Hobart, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.
Bob was born on November 2, 1941 in Sturgeon Bay to the late Erwin and Lydia (Strothoff) Groth. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the class of 1959. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1962. On May 7, 1963 Bob married Deloris Hill at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. He had worked at Mirro Aluminum for over 20 years, and also enjoyed his part time job at Meadow Lanes North for 40 years. Bob had also worked at Shopko Corporation for many years. He enjoyed watching sports - especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Bob was a little league coach and liked playing dartball. He never missed any of his children's sporting events and loved spending his time with his family and friend- especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include Bob's wife of 56 years, Deloris; two sons, Dan (LeeRae) Groth, Manitowoc; Mark (Amanda) Groth, Two Rivers; daughter, Carolle (Brian) Duncan, Illinois; six grandchildren and a great grandson; two brothers, William (Myrna) Groth, Omro; and Stephen (Kathy) Groth, Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Sandra Groth; brother-in-law, Mike Hill, Oneida; also other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Lydia Groth; sister, Jean Radzinske; and brother, Lee Groth.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Bob's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019