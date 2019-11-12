|
|
Robert Edward "Bob" Holmes
Houston, TX - Robert Edward "Bob" Holmes, age 60, of Houston, TX died unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Born in Appleton, WI, the son of William (Bill) and Peg Holmes. After several family moves, his family settled in Manitowoc in 1972, where he attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and Manitowoc Lincoln High School - class of 1978. Bob was a gifted and talented athlete, lettering at LHS in football, wrestling and tennis. He was an Eagle Scout and an active member of First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. In 1982, Bob earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. While in college, he continued to enjoy playing football. He would go on to earn a master's degree in Science and Physical Education from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT.
In 1989, Bob moved to Texas, where he pursued several career opportunities. Bob enjoyed Texas (especially the mild winters), and it was there that he built a successful career and started a family. In 1997, Bob married Kelly Campbell and he adopted his daughter, Sydney, the same year. His daughter, Samantha, was born in 1999.
Bob was currently the Vice President of Safety and Regulatory for Converge Midstream/Fairway Energy. Through his work in the petroleum industry, Bob traveled the world, living and working in Bulgaria, Iraq, Kenya and Turkey.
Bob had a passion for sports, whether as an athlete on the field or the mat or serving as a volunteer coach for his daughters' soccer and basketball teams. Sports embodied attributes that drove Bob - hard work, dedication, sacrifice, commitment, the drive to excel and achieve a goal, and the relationships formed with teammates and coaches. Bob has been described as an 'impact player,' which was true in every aspect of his life. He was committed to excellence and to achieving the highest levels in his career, and he cared deeply about his relationships with his family, friends and neighbors. Bob made a difference in the lives of people around him, and he will be dearly missed.
Always the storyteller, Bob was known for regaling friends with tales of his upbringing in Manitowoc, alongside his siblings; his time in Montana and work as a cowboy and stagecoach driver in Yellowstone National Park; his commitment to being an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers; and his joyful days raising his two daughters. This fall, he fulfilled a long-time dream by traveling with his wife, Kelly, to Ireland, England and Scotland to see the Highland Games. This trip was in celebration of his 60th birthday.
He grew up in a large and loving family, and the tenets of his Midwestern values stayed with him his entire life. All who met Bob knew he put his family above all else and was dedicated to loving them as fully as possible until the day he went to be with his Lord.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Campbell Holmes; daughters, Sydney and Samantha Holmes; father, William "Bill" Holmes; sisters, Cindy (Paul) Carlson, Susan (Roger) Flessing; brother, John Holmes; sister-in-law, Peggy (Mahlik) Holmes; mother-in-law, Bonnie Hart; father-in-law, John Campbell; sister-in-law, Melody (Don) Longhofer; brother-in-law, John (Aimee) Campbell; his 15 nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret "Peg" Holmes, and his brother, Michael Holmes.
The funeral service, officiated by Dr. Ben Young, was held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, Houston, TX. Memorials can be made in Bob's name to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019