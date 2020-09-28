Robert F. Bergeon
Two Rivers - Robert F. Bergeon, longtime Two Rivers resident, died peacefully surrounded by his family, Saturday morning September 26, 2020 at his residence, just two days after his 85th birthday.
Bob was born in Escanaba, Michigan on September 24, 1935 to Nels and Irene (Viau) Bergeon. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Escanaba, then served his country as a member of the U. S. Army, serving with the Artillery Corp from 1954 to 1956. After returning home from military service Bob enrolled at Michigan State University where he graduated from the school of Economics in 1962. On October 6, 1962, he married Shan at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Escanaba, Michigan. The couple was blessed with three daughters and just shy of fifty-eight years of marriage.
Bob spent more than thirty-five years in progressively more responsible business experiences, culminating in fifteen years as vice-president of Manufacturing at Paragon Electric Company of Two Rivers. Throughout the years, Bob remained very active within the City of Two Rivers in everything from civic groups, schools, government, and veterans organizations. He served ten years on the Two Rivers School Board, 6 years as president; City of Two Rivers Planning Commission; president of the Two Rivers Library Board of Trustees; president of Neshotah Charitable Foundation for twenty years; president of Rogers Street Fishing Village Museum for four years; president of the Two Rivers Ecumenical Pantry for five years; and served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #165 for over forty years and member of the VFW Post #1248, serving as a member of the honor guard for military funerals; very active member of the Two Rivers Lions Club for over forty years, serving two terms as president and recently joining the Manitowoc Lions; he was also very active with the Two Rivers Elks Lodge # 1380, serving as Past Exalted Ruler and voted Elk of the Year for his efforts in establishing the Blue Star Banner with fellow Elk, JoAnn Mitchell Fleck for the Two Rivers Elks/Two Rivers American Legion, and recently transferred his membership to join the Manitowoc Elks Lodge. He also served for a number of years on the Bank First National Advisory Board; was a local advocate of Children and Veteran causes; and member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
The great joys in life for Bob were his family, grandchildren, friends and Paragon.
Survivors include his wife, Shan; three daughters of Two Rivers: Robbin (Myron) Ahrens, Micki Bergeon and Pooki (Roy) Plasky; grandchildren Kelsi Bergeon (Ryan) Keuler, Kristin (TJ) Alinea, Blake (Ana) Loucks, Spencer Bergeon Wallander (special friend, Kiera), Sam Loucks, Calvin Ahrens, Leroy Plasky, Zoey Ahrens, Brook Plasky and Sasha Plasky; two great grandchildren: Watson Robert Keuler and Mila Elyanna Loucks. He is further survived by three sisters, one sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law: Laura (Wayne) Bernard of Michigan/Florida, Helen (Bob) Vidmar of Kentucky, Tina LaFleur of Minnesota, Betty Bergeon of Michigan and Richard McKnight of Michigan/Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lawrence Shanahan; mother-in-law, Blanche (Shanahan) Lepisto and step father-in-law, Clyde Lepisto; siblings: Lorraine St John, Dan (Joyce) Bergeon, Gerald Bergeon, Marilyn McKnight, John Bergeon, Mary Margaret LaFave, Edward (Joyce) Bergeon, Llewellyn Larson; and brother-in-law, Lawrence (Ann) Shanahan; and close friend, Dick Rohrer.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Dave Pleier and Deacon Paul Gleichner with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Full military graveside honors will be accorded at the cemetery by fellow members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post # 1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Saturday morning from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Memorial contributions given in Bob's name will be directed to: Neshotah Charitable Foundation; the American Legion/VFW of Two Rivers Honor Guard; and the Curran Spirituality Center.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Bergeon family with funeral arrangements.