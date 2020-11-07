Robert H. "Bob" Eis
Mishicot - Robert "Bob" Harvey Eis, age 88; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, business owner, sheephead player, fixer of all things; and lifetime Mishicot resident, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his children.
Bob was born November 8, 1931 to Harold and Evelyn (Petri) Eis. Bob was a graduate of Mishicot High School, Class of 1949. He then went on to graduate in an Agricultural Short Course at UW Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Essex, and on May 17, 1958 was united in marriage to Jean Fessler in Manitowoc.
Bob worked the family farm with his parents and siblings. In 1969, he started Eis Insurance Agency. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Parish of Mishicot and was involved with 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and the Mishicot Lions Club. He also served on the Mishicot School Board and the Roncalli Endowment Committee. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and most of all sharing his love for the outdoors with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jean; three children, Suzie (Dave) Zor of Webster Groves, MO, Steve (Mary) Eis of Two Rivers, Sally (Mike) Braun of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Megan (Neil Dwyer) Zor, D.J. (Megan) Zor, Stefanie (Brad) Lighthall, Anna (Chris) Bellavia, Christina Zor, Austin Eis, Trevor Braun, Margo Eis, and Courtney Braun; and six great-grandchildren: Isabel, Eleanor, Vincent, Frances, Frederick, and Celeste, who was born in time to meet her great grandpa. He is further survived by his siblings and in-laws: Patsy Eis, Marilyn Zahorik, Elaine (Carl) Hallada, Judy (Greg) Rademacher, Geraldine Heran, and Dick (Barbara) Eis; Marjorie (Myron) Habermann, Annabel (Emery) Casper, Mildred Duchon, and Tony (Joan) Fessler; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Eis; his daughter, Sara Eis; his brother, Donny Eis; niece, Terri Eis; in-laws: Gib Zahorik, John Heran, Rosemary and Howard Lensmire, and Mel Eschen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot. Rev. Jeffrey Briones will officiate at the memorial mass. Full military honors will be accorded at the church immediately following the mass by members of Kempen-Staudinger-Terens VFW Post #7753 of Mishicot. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Anne and Holy Cross Catholic Parishes Facebook page and will also be available on their You Tube Channel St. Anne and Holy Cross Catholic Parishes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorials to Roncalli High School.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful caregivers of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness extended to our dear husband, father, and grandfather.