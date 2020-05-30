Robert H. Huchthausen



La Grange, NC - Nov 1, 1937 - May 26, 2020



Robert H. Huchthausen, 82, a resident of La Grange, NC passed away May 26, 2020 at Rex Hospital of Raleigh, N.C.



Robert was born November 1, 1937 in Manitowoc, so of the late Charles and Cora (Fischer) Huchthausen.



Robert attended Lincoln High School with the class of 1956 and worked as a pipelayer at Aluminum Goods Mfg. Co. He was a member of the Army National Guard where he earned high awards for marksmanship, having and honorable discharge in 1958. He went to work for the Manitowoc Public Utilities, where he retired after 30 years of service.



Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, softball, trap shooting and just hanging out "up north" at Little Sturgeon with their many friends.



Robert is survived by one son, Mark; one daughter, Linda; and one grandson, Kevin Grady.



Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn L. (Komorosky) Huchthausen; and two brothers, Senior Master Sgnt. William (Barbara) Huchthausen and Richard (Lois) Huchthausen.



Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange, N.C.









