Robert H. Matczynski
Manitowoc - Robert H. Matczynski, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Robert was born October 22, 1929 in Manitowoc, son of the late Walter and Lucille (Ratajczak) Matczynski. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Robert served in the US Army from 1951-1953 where he was a high-speed radio operator stationed in Alaska. On November 14, 1953 he married the former Phyllis J. Rodkiewicz at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on February 9, 2016. Robert was employed with White Consolidated Industries from 1947 until his retirement in 1992 as Plant Manager.
He was a life-long member of St. Marys parish, Manitowoc, where he served as an usher, member of the Men's Club, Buildings and Ground Committees and as President of the Board of Education for the grade school. Robert enjoyed road trips to all parts of the US including regular spring trips to Florida. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post 99 and the Manitowoc Eagles Club.
Survivors include two sons: Gregory (Eleanor) Matczynski, Manitowoc, Thomas Matczynski, Oshkosh; one daughter: Susan (Paul Vidas) Matczynski, Two Rivers; one son-in-law: Fred Voith, Cudahy; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer) Matczynski, Los Angeles, CA, Michael (Kathleen) Matczynski, Pittsburgh, PA, Mark (Amanda) Matczynski, Green Bay, Nick (Molly) Vidas, Waukesha, Katie Vidas, Manitowoc, Amanda (Cal) Mark, Mequon, Jamie Voith, Milwaukee; and nine great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Diane (Matczynski) Voith; one grandson: Robert Voith; and one brother: Daniel (Laverne) Matczynski.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand Ave, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.