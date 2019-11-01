Services
Robert H. "Bob" Roedig

Robert H. "Bob" Roedig Obituary
Robert "Bob" H. Roedig

Francis Creek - Robert "Bob" H. Roedig, age 78, of Francis Creek, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Bob was born on September 17, 1941, in Manitowoc, son of the late Charles and Irene (Wehausen) Roedig. Bob served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. On June 26, 1965, Bob married the former Pat Schmidt. She preceded him in death on December 1, 1997. He worked in the Medical & Industrial Gas Business until his retirement with his son following in his footsteps. Bob was a simple giving, caring man that would give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by the joy of his life, Scott and his wife Rhonda Roedig, Two Rivers, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Roedig, his wife Pat Roedig, brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the All-Care Center, 929 South 14th Street, Manitowoc from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019
