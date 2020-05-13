|
|
Robert J. Grall
Whitelaw - Robert J. Grall, 81, of Whitelaw, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020 at Bellin Health in Green Bay with his loving family at his side.
Bob was born on December 1, 1938 at Whitelaw, son of the late Frank and Emily (Hill) Grall. He attended St. Michael Grade School and was a 1957 graduate of Valders High School. On September 14, 1963, Bob married the former Darlene M. Sauer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Bob worked as a journeyman plumber retiring due to a disabling stroke in 1992. He was a former trustee and village President for Whitelaw and was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church of Whitelaw.
Survivors include his wife: Darlene Grall, Whitelaw; their four children and their families: Janel (Jeff) Dietrich, Whitelaw; and their daughter's: Alyssa (Jim) Clarke and their children: Easton and Addison, Denmark; and Emily (Nick) Jubert, Green Bay; Jenny (Gerry) Ebert, Whitelaw; Julie (Ron) Reimer, Whitelaw; Jason (Kari) Grall, Whitelaw; and their children: Vincent Grall, Austin and Hannah Steinke; one brother and sister-in-law: Marvin (Karen) Grall, Reedsville; two brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law: Harlan (Connie) Sauer, Branch; Gloria (Raymond) Lisowe, Stockbridge; Cyndie Siehr, Manitowoc; Melissa Duggan, Whitelaw; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Emily Grall; one daughter-in-law: Carrie (Tisler) Grall; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edwin and Lioba Sauer; three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law: Diane Gilbertson, Sandra Spaeth-Barnes, Donald Spaeth, Jim Barnes, Victoria and Russell Lau and Wayne Siehr. He was also preceded in death by his faithful companions King, Kiley, Louie and Cleopatra.
Due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a private funeral service was held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home in Kellnersville. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen officiated with burial taken place at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw. A memorial Mass and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, coin collecting, metal detecting, camping, and tinkering with slot machines; but his favorite past time was scratch-off lottery tickets delivered daily by family and friends. He was also an avid Packers, Brewers and NASCAR fan. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and all who were blessed to know him.
Bob was very thankful to be able to stay at home all these years due to the devoted caregiving by his wife Darlene.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2020