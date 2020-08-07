Robert J. Greene
Manitowoc - Robert J. Greene, age 83, passed away gently at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village after a prolonged journey with Alzheimer's Disease.
Bob was born on November 20, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the eldest child of Gardner Anthony and Catherine Mary (Noice) Greene. Bob attended St. Edwards Catholic High School. He continued his education at Xavier University where he met his future wife Judy and lifelong friends Eileen and Dick Funk. On August 30, 1958 he married Judith A. Morthorst at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in San Mateo, CA. She preceded him in death in 2016. Bob worked for Sears Roebuck and Company for most of his three plus decade career, travelling frequently to China, Hong Kong, and Singapore in his role as a senior merchandise buyer. These trips in the 1970's opened his eyes and heart to diverse cultures and people. Bob was a real do-it-yourselfer and loved working side-by side with his kids on a wide variety of projects, from tiling a hallway to building model rockets and engineering some of the fastest pinewood derby cars in boy scout history. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing, family events, reading, painting and importantly, the Chicago Bears. His inquisitive, can-do approach to life led to his finding a way to fix just about any problem "somehow". Even after retiring to his home on Bear Lake in Wisconsin, Bob's zest for life led to his taking a job as the conductor of the Lumberjack Steam Train in the nearby town of Laona. He had such fun and joy serving as a train conductor, it's not surprising that years later while living at the nursing home, one could often hear Bob yell out "All Aboard!".
Bob is survived by his four children: Katherine (John), Margaret (George), Bob (Patty), and Thomas (Suzanne). He was an extraordinary father who taught his children to love and to "be kind" to all. His five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kate (Jonathan and Harrison), Christina, Sarah, and Katie, loved their "Pa" and brought much joy and love to his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gardner and Catherine Greene and two brothers, Charles and Thomas Greene.
Bob was a man of great heart. His deep sense of caring and the warmth of his presence were tremendous gifts for all those who were fortunate to know him. He loved doing things with and for others. The final and greatest challenge of Bob's life came slowly in the disease of Alzheimer's. He faced this disease courageously; with strength, dignity, humility and love to all. Abundant grace flowed through him in his final years. He lived his life knowing God and his family, guided always by kindness and love. Bob will be greatly missed and warmly remembered. As one of his last acts of service, he donated his brain to Alzheimer's Disease research with the fervent hope to contribute to a treatment.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends is tentatively being scheduled for the summer of 2021. An announcement will be made in the Herald Times Reporter prior to the Life Celebration Social. Sympathy cards and memorials may be sent to Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, 628 N. Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.