|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Keller
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Robert J. "Bob" Keller, age 79, formerly of Two Rivers, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Bay at Northridge, Manitowoc.
Robert was born March 17, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Richard and Mary (Sartori) Keller. He was united in marriage to Emily Ruelle on May 27, 1967 in Two Rivers. Bob was employed 28 years at Hamilton's in Two Rivers prior to his retirement.
Survivors besides his wife include a daughter: Serena (Curt) Rauens, Two Rivers; three siblings: MaryAnn Peat, Winslow, AZ; Ruth (Harold) Rehrauer, Princeton, MA; Kay Baum, Two Rivers; nieces and nephews: Steven (Liz) Rehrauer, Lisa Rehrauer, Jeremy Ruelle, Misty Ruelle, and Laura Ruelle; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home. Burial of Bob's cremated remains will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of The Bay at Northridge and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 10 to July 11, 2019