Robert J. Kowalski
Robert J. Kowalski

Watertown, WI - Robert J. Kowalski, age 92, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on September 2, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1928 to Margaret and Bernard Kowalski in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Robert served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the World War Two Victory Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Pin, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Expert Rifleman Badge. Following his military service, Bob was employed by the Manitowoc Aluminum Specialty Company, the J.R. Reynolds Aluminum Company, and the United California Bank during his career as a purchasing agent. Mr. Kowalski was an avid tennis player and a long-time sports fan.

Survivors include his daughters Lynn R. Reynolds (Terrance) and Kerry M. Wicks (William), his sisters Susan Harpt and Jane Warren, grandchildren Courtney Reynolds Pappas, Sarah Wicks Burlingame, Cayce Wicks, Morgan Wicks, and Garrett Wicks along with several great-grandchildren.

At Roberts request there will be no memorial service.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
