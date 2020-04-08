Services
Robert J. "Bob" Sevcik

Robert J. "Bob" Sevcik Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Sevcik

Two Rivers - Robert J. "Bob" Sevcik, age 67, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Bob was born May 5, 1952 in Green Bay to Simon and Rosalie (Schaden) Sevcik. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School and was a 1970 graduate of Kewaunee High School. On August 4, 1973, he married Lynn Kaczor in Kewaunee. Bob worked for Eck Industries of Manitowoc for many years until his retirement. He loved woodworking, playing cards and deer hunting; and especially enjoyed watching his grandson's sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Sevcik; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa (Phil) VanEss of Two Rivers; and his three grandsons: Tyler, Trent, and Carson. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Diane (Ray) Korinek of Park Falls, Yvonne Maccoux of Marinette, Don (Mary) Sevcik of Ashwaubenon, Dave (Ann) Sevcik of Green Bay, Gloria (Rodney) Cherney of Pilson, Sr. Patricia Sevcik of Manitowoc, and Ken (Mary) Sevcik of Green Bay; four brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Lori) Kaczor of Florida, Kathy (Kevin) Kuehl of Kewaunee, Mike (Debbie) Bodart of Manitowoc, and Dennis Kaczor of Lomira; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Nathan Sevcik; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Lorraine Kaczor.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial remembrance will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers, is assisting the Sevcik family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
