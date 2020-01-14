|
Robert J. Specht
Two Rivers - Robert J. Specht, age 72, of 709 Lowell St., Two Rivers, died Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, at home, following a courageous battle with ALS.
Robert was born on March 30, 1947, in Mishicot, a son of the late Paul and Ladonia (Plautz) Specht. He graduated with the Class of 1965 from Mishicot High School. On March 19, 1983, he married Elaine Sieg at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Bob was employed as a welder at Hamilton Mfg. Co. for over 40 years. When he was younger he played big ball softball and enjoyed trap shooting and deer hunting. In his retirement years he enjoyed inland lake fishing and golfing. He really enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and was a Vikings and Brewers fan.
Survivors include his wife: Elaine Specht of Two Rivers; his son: Paul Specht of Manitowoc; his daughter and son-in-law: Kari and Evan Crawford of Abrams; and his grandson: Jack Crawford. He is further survived by two brothers: Fritz (Mary) Specht of Two Rivers and Richard (Kathy) Specht of Mishicot; a sister: Cynthia Specht of Sheboygan; and a sister-in-law: Marjorie Boggs of Wausau; along with nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arvin and Anna (Wilk) Sieg and a sister-in-law: Joyce (Wally) Grulkowski.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel with burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Hwy 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter.
The Specht family extends a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their guidance and the care and compassion given to Robert and their family.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Specht family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020