Robert J. Steiner
Branch - Robert J. Steiner, age 76, a Branch resident, died Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019 at Tender Reflections, Manitowoc.
Bob was born on August 5, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late John and Margaret (Striegel) Steiner. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1962. He married the former Doris Becker. Bob was employed as an operating engineer with many different construction companies.
Survivors include his wife: Doris(Becker), one daughter: Debbie Borowski, Three Lakes, three step-sons, Gary (Barb) Chupita of Menchalville, David Chupita of Menchalville, and Daniel (Kay) Chupita of Menchaville. five grandchildren, Justin (Andrea) Chupita of Brillion, Nicole (Domminick) Gifford of Green Bay, David Jr. (Alexandra) Chupita of North Carolina, Stephanie (Jerome) Wotachek of Minoqua, and Michael Chupita of South Carolina, along with nine greatgrandchildren. Ashlyn Chupita, Lauren Chupita, Molly Gifford ,Elliot Gifford, Sebastian Gifford, Hudson Chupita, Everleigh Chupita, Juniper Wotachek, and Mabel Wotachek, one brother-in-law: Clarence Diedrich, nieces, nephews: Dave and Sandy Diedrich, Manitowoc, Linda and Bob Beck, Two Rivers, Stan and Tara Diedrich, Brillion. Many great nieces and nephews, his dog: Sassy also survive.
Bob was also preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Diedrich.
Per the families wishes, there will be no services held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Tender Reflections, Dr. Francis Wolf and the nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers for their care and compassion shown towards Bob and his family.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019