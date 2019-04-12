Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Kiel, Wisconsin - Robert K. "Pops" Hughes, age 68 of Kiel, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born July 12, 1950 in Austin, MN, son of the late George & Edith (Roberts) Hughes. Bob married Marie Kopf on February 13, 1984 in Winona, Minnesota.

Bob was the consummate "Cheese Head" having begun his working career as a cheese maker while still in high school. Having learned the trade beginning in Greenwood, Bob worked also for Bamford Cheese, White Clover and finally Bordens until his retirement in January of 2016.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kiel, the Lakeshore Peddlers Bicycle Group and the Kiel Fish and Game where he volunteered with the youth trap league.

Bob enjoyed the great outdoors and all of the activities time spent outside had to offer. He enjoyed taking time to hunt and Shoot trap and cherished canoe camping in the Boundary Waters. He appreciated moments spent camping but especially looked forward to hitting the open road on his bicycle. Bob was also proud of picking up the nickname "Fireball Bob" while dirt track racing in Eagle River during the Mechanic's Race.

Bob's sense of humor and concern for everyone around him will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Survivors include his wife: Marie; his children: Shanon (Mark) Odegaard, Patricia Hughes, Dave Hughes, Jeremiah (Katie) Hughes, Emma Hughes; 6 grandchildren: Tylor Hughes, Kaylee Schreiber, Noah & Kathryn Odegaard, Rielynn & Finnley Hughes; 2 brothers: Dan (Sharon) Hughes, Ken Hughes; a sister: Diana (Loren) Nelson; his aunt: Lou Hughes and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; 2 nephews: Todd Hughes and Adam Hughes; and a niece: Ann Zettler.

Funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Brett Naumann officiating. Visitation will take place at the Wieting Family Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until 3:45 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
