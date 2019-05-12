|
|
Robert L. Bryant
Cleveland - Robert L. Bryant, age 73, a resident of Cleveland, WI, entered eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
Bob was born on February 7, 1946 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late William and Norma Rudie Bryant. Bob was a graduate of West Allis High School with the class of 1963. He then entered the United State Navy serving his country from 1963 to 1966 followed by entering the United States Coast Guard serving from 1966 to 1984. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Bob was employed with Vollrath Company, Wigwam Mills, and then Tecumseh Company. On June 5, 1982 he married Karen Westberg in Manitowoc. Bob enjoyed playing Sheepshead, fishing and following the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Karen; three children: Michael Bryant; Kaylynn Bryant, Sheboygan; Tyrone Shawn Bryant, San Diego, CA; one granddaughter: Kayden Bryant-MacDonald; one brother: Grant (Paige) Bryant, West Allis; four sisters: Rickie Beilfuss, West Allis; Katherine (Tom) Rozanski, Hales Corners; Candace (Troy) Dahlke, New Berlin; Lenore (Ronald) Jost, Cleveland; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Norma Bryant; and two brothers: William Patrick Bryant and Randall Bryant.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 12 to May 23, 2019