1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Eaton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" L. Eaton

Manitowoc - Robert "Bob" L. Eaton, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Bob was born on October 4, 1929 in Necedah, WI, son of the late Leroy and Hazel (Salter) Eaton. He served in the U.S. Army and on September 5, 1953 he married the former Geraldine Zagrodnik at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Bob was an accountant and secretary treasurer at Invincible Metal Furniture for 47 years until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife.

Survivors include his wife: Geraldine Eaton; their three children: Cynthia (David) Meyer, Nancy Donahue (Joe Graff), Thomas (Lynn) Eaton; seven grandchildren: Ann (Bob), Tim, Tony, Sara (Danny), Mandy (Ilya), Joey (Kristin), Stacy; seven great grandchildren: Emily, Kate, Charleigh Ann, Kendall, Sebastian, Brayden and McKenzie; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Barb Zagrodnik. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Shirley (John) Bolcerek; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dominic and Helen Zagrodnik.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass will be the Rev. Ben Johnson.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved