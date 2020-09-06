Robert "Bob" L. Eaton
Manitowoc - Robert "Bob" L. Eaton, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Bob was born on October 4, 1929 in Necedah, WI, son of the late Leroy and Hazel (Salter) Eaton. He served in the U.S. Army and on September 5, 1953 he married the former Geraldine Zagrodnik at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Bob was an accountant and secretary treasurer at Invincible Metal Furniture for 47 years until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife.
Survivors include his wife: Geraldine Eaton; their three children: Cynthia (David) Meyer, Nancy Donahue (Joe Graff), Thomas (Lynn) Eaton; seven grandchildren: Ann (Bob), Tim, Tony, Sara (Danny), Mandy (Ilya), Joey (Kristin), Stacy; seven great grandchildren: Emily, Kate, Charleigh Ann, Kendall, Sebastian, Brayden and McKenzie; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Barb Zagrodnik. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Shirley (John) Bolcerek; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dominic and Helen Zagrodnik.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass will be the Rev. Ben Johnson.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.