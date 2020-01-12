|
|
Robert L. Hablewitz
Manitowoc - Robert L. Hablewitz, age 70, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born on February 21, 1949 in Manitowoc to the late Elmer and Lillian Decker Hablewitz. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1967. While in high school, Bob was named First Team AP All-State Offensive and Defensive lineman and was named AP lineman of the year in 1966. He also led the Lincoln baseball team to two state tournaments. Bob started working for the City of Manitowoc Department of Public Works in 1969 and retired from there in 2007 after 38 years as an Assistant Superintendent. On June 26, 1971, Bob married Susan J. Broeckert at St. Andrews Catholic Church. He was an avid softball player for many teams over the years and was inducted into the Kenny's Softball Hall of Fame. Bob's love of football led to 37 years of high school football officiating. He was a member of the Manitowoc-Two Rivers Officials Association. Bob was inducted into the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame with the class of 2018. He enjoyed deer hunting with his two sons as well as Jerry and Steve and their boys.
Survivors include Bob's wife and best friend: Sue; two sons and daughters-in-law: Gregg (Lisa) Hablewitz, Milwaukee; and Tom (Jen) Hablewitz, Vernon Hills, IL; a grandson who was the love of his life: Cole Robert Hablewitz; brother and sister-in-law: Dick (Sandy) Hablewitz; sister: Ruthanne Walker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Joan and Doug Brefczynski; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Lillian Hablewitz; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bernard and Ruth Broeckert; brother: Ronald Hablewitz; brother-in-law: Paul Walker; and two sisters-in-law: Sally Hablewitz and Judi Hablewitz.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand - 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel and Bob's cremated remains will be interred at Calvary Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Bob's name.
We are indebted to Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa and Dr. Matthias Fuchs for their knowledge and compassion shown to Bob and our family for so many years. We would also like to give thanks to the Fresenius Kidney Care Staff for their loving care of Bob. A special thanks to Steve, Brad, Gabes, Griebs, and Al for their ongoing companionship during his difficult last months.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020