|
|
Robert L. Koch
Robert L. Koch, age 92, long time resident of Mishicot, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Home in Manitowoc. Robert was born January 29, 1927 in Two Rivers to the late Edward and Clara Haws Koch. He attended Washington High School in Two Rivers. Robert married the former Helen Samz October 20, 1951 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Robert served his country in the United States Marine Corp in the South Pacific from March 10, 1944 to May 5, 1946. He worked as a group leader for the Hamilton Manufacturing Co. in Two Rivers for 42 years and retired from there in 1990. He was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot where he served for many years as a lector and altar assistant. Robert was a member of the Mishicot-Tisch Mills Knights of Columbus Council #4807, Catholic Knights, and the Mishicot VFW Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753 where he served on the Honor Guard for many years. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and maintaining the lawn at Holy Cross Cemetery for many years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Helen, two daughters: Anne (Thomas) Neeb, of Valders, Linda Koch of West Bend, and her special friend Jim Guttmann Sr., three sons: Steven Koch of Menomonee Falls and his special friend Mary K. Nolan, David Koch, of North Dakota and his special friend Donata Mormann, Keith (Sherri) Koch, of Kenosha, 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one brother: Donald Koch, of Two Rivers, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joe and Audrey Samz, of Manitowoc, Bill and Annette Samz, of Two Rivers, Shirley Samz, of Mishicot, Sister Marietta Samz, of Green Bay. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother: Glenn Koch, two sisters: Carol Meihsner, Joan Gilbert, son-in-law: Dan Wilderman, daughter-in-law: Peggy Koch, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday December 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend Jeffrey Briones officiating, with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery with graveside military rites accorded by the Mishicot VFW Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019