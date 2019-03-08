|
|
Robert L. Kowach
Two Rivers - Robert "Gramppea" L. Kowach, age 85, a Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, March 4, 2019 in Ripon, WI.
He was born on July 18, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of the late Lewis and Hattie (Zimmerman) Kowach. Robert graduated from Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee, WI. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On November 14, 1959 he married Patricia Kowach in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2011. He was employed with the railroad until his retirement in 1985 when he moved to Two Rivers. He was an avid collector of Army memorabilia, he liked to go fishing and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. Robert loved to spend time with his granddaughter.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia and Donald Meyer, Ripon, WI, four step-daughters and one step son-in-law: Victoria and Wally Nawrocik, Barbara, MaryAnn, Debra, all of Milwaukee; four grandchildren: Trisha and Daryl Jeske, Michael Kowach, Jennifer Nawrocik, Kelly Nawrocik; five great grandchildren: Nessa Duchow, Jaren Sanchez, Jayzston Jeske, Javhen Jeske, Jessica Bell; one great great granddaughter: Ellie Rose Duchow, and one niece: Kim and Jim Parrett.
Robert was also preceded in death by brothers, sisters and other relatives.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday March 11, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Military Rites will be accorded by V.F.W. Otto Oas Post 659.
The family will greet relatives from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM on Monday March 11, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Meals on Wheels, Holy Family Hospice, Green Lake Hospice and First Responders for their care and compassion shown towards Robert and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019