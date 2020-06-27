Robert Ladd
Robert Ladd, a fire protection engineer and resident of Janesville, WI died of cancer on June 25, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on August 23, 1958, son of the late Bill and Ruth Ladd. Bob graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1984, with a degree in engineering. On June 6, 1997, Bob married the love of his life, Jana, in La Veta, Colorado. He spent most of his career working in nuclear power plants. Most recently Bob joined Shine Medical Technologies in Janesville and retired in 2019.
Bob enjoyed vacationing with his wife. They travelled to the mountains, Europe, and many places in between. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. His kids and grandkids were the light of his life. He was very involved with Bethel Church in Janesville and was a part of the ministry outreach, A Time to Revive.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jana Ladd (Bidwell); 5 children: Charles (Kathryn) Hartman, Cory Hartman, Abby (Ryan) Graff, Matthew (Shayla) Ladd, and Laura (Todd) Willmore; 8 grandchildren: Gavin, Bennelli, Charlie, Madelyn, Gwenyth, Violet, Taylor, and Madison; brother, Michael (Vicki) Ladd; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruth Ladd.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at BETHEL CHURCH, 3300 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville with Pastor Drew officiating. A family burial will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. After the burial, the family invites friends and family to Pizza Garden in Manitowoc to celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Time to Revive (www.timetorevive.com) or the American Cancer Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Ladd family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Porter and the staff at SSM Health for the care and compassion that was given to Bob during his illness. A special thank you to his co-workers at Shine and his church family at Bethel for their love and support.
Robert Ladd, a fire protection engineer and resident of Janesville, WI died of cancer on June 25, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on August 23, 1958, son of the late Bill and Ruth Ladd. Bob graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1984, with a degree in engineering. On June 6, 1997, Bob married the love of his life, Jana, in La Veta, Colorado. He spent most of his career working in nuclear power plants. Most recently Bob joined Shine Medical Technologies in Janesville and retired in 2019.
Bob enjoyed vacationing with his wife. They travelled to the mountains, Europe, and many places in between. He loved hunting and fishing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. His kids and grandkids were the light of his life. He was very involved with Bethel Church in Janesville and was a part of the ministry outreach, A Time to Revive.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jana Ladd (Bidwell); 5 children: Charles (Kathryn) Hartman, Cory Hartman, Abby (Ryan) Graff, Matthew (Shayla) Ladd, and Laura (Todd) Willmore; 8 grandchildren: Gavin, Bennelli, Charlie, Madelyn, Gwenyth, Violet, Taylor, and Madison; brother, Michael (Vicki) Ladd; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruth Ladd.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at BETHEL CHURCH, 3300 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville with Pastor Drew officiating. A family burial will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. After the burial, the family invites friends and family to Pizza Garden in Manitowoc to celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Time to Revive (www.timetorevive.com) or the American Cancer Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Ladd family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Porter and the staff at SSM Health for the care and compassion that was given to Bob during his illness. A special thank you to his co-workers at Shine and his church family at Bethel for their love and support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.