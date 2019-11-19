Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Robert M. Bauer Obituary
Robert M. Bauer

Manitowoc - Robert M. Bauer, age 46, of Manitowoc, passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.

A Life Celebration Social will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To view a complete obituary and submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

Bob's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Aurora Hospice for keeping him comfortable. Also, special thanks to Casey Leschke for all of his care and companionship.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
