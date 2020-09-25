1/1
Robert M. Roehl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Roehl

Sheboygan - Robert M. Roehl, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home, with his loving family at his side. Robert was born June 17, 1936 in Sheboygan to the late Arno and Lily (Baumgarter) Roehl. He attended local schools and graduated from North High School Class of 1955.

Robert proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959.

On January 11, 1964 he was united in marriage to Sharon O'Neil in Waukegan, IL. Robert was a Wisconsin State Patrol Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1994.

In his earlier years he enjoyed deer hunting with his cousins. Robert was an avid reader; family was very important to him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing with his grandson. Spending time at his winter home in Yuma, AZ was something Robert looked forward to the last 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon, son Michael (Shari) Roehl, daughters; Jacqueline (Richard) Montreal and Carrie (Dan) Jahnke, nine grandchildren; Emily, Abbie and Lila Montreal, Andi Roehl, Amanda Nagel, Zach Peiffer, Jacob Morgan, William and Chet Jahnke and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Daisy Nagel.. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Roehl.

A private Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved